Holloway leads high power hurdles showdown in Torun



Organisers of the Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, have announced a high-powered 60m hurdles showdown for the seventh edition of the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on 17 February.

World champion Grant Holloway heads the field. The 23-year-old US sprint hurdler, who sits at third on the world indoor all-time list for the 60m hurdles with his North American record of 7.35, will be contesting his first ever indoor race outside of the USA.

He will face world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi, who hopes to pick up the momentum he built during the indoor season last year before the global coronavirus pandemic put a brakes on the international sports calendar.

Olympic silver medallist Orlando Ortega of Spain will also be in Torun. He won in Torun in 2017, clocking a Spanish and meeting record of 7.48, and in 2019. His outdoor PB of 12.94 is the fastest of the field.

Local eyes will focus on Damian Czykier, the fourth-place finisher in the 110m hurdles at the 2018 European Championships, who improved to 7.54 over the indoor distance in 2020.

Organisers for World Athletics

Calendar – World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold

29 Jan – Karlsruhe, Germany

9 Feb – Lievin, France

13 Feb – Boston, USA

17 Feb – Torun, Poland

24 Feb – Madrid, Spain

- Full calendar of all Gold, Silver and Bronze World Athletics Indoor Tour meetings

- Gold meeting organiser details and disciplines per meeting