logo
World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Seiko Countdown347d 2h 21m 43s

News19 Jan 2021

Holloway leads high power hurdles showdown in Torun

FacebookTwitterEmail

Orlando Ortega and Grant Holloway in action in the sprint hurdles (© Getty Images)


Organisers of the Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, have announced a high-powered 60m hurdles showdown for the seventh edition of the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on 17 February.

World champion Grant Holloway heads the field. The 23-year-old US sprint hurdler, who sits at third on the world indoor all-time list for the 60m hurdles with his North American record of 7.35, will be contesting his first ever indoor race outside of the USA.

He will face world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi, who hopes to pick up the momentum he built during the indoor season last year before the global coronavirus pandemic put a brakes on the international sports calendar.

Olympic silver medallist Orlando Ortega of Spain will also be in Torun. He won in Torun in 2017, clocking a Spanish and meeting record of 7.48, and in 2019. His outdoor PB of 12.94 is the fastest of the field.

Local eyes will focus on Damian Czykier, the fourth-place finisher in the 110m hurdles at the 2018 European Championships, who improved to 7.54 over the indoor distance in 2020.

Organisers for World Athletics

Calendar – World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold

29 Jan – Karlsruhe, Germany
9 Feb – Lievin, France
13 Feb – Boston, USA
17 Feb – Torun, Poland
24 Feb – Madrid, Spain

Full calendar of all Gold, Silver and Bronze World Athletics Indoor Tour meetings
Gold meeting organiser details and disciplines per meeting

BACK
Pages related to this article
Athletes
Orlando ORTEGA
profile
newspaper
Grant HOLLOWAY
profile
newspaper
Disciplines
60 Metres Hurdles
sport
newspaper
Competitions
World Athletics Indoor Tour
medal
newspaper
Related articles
world-athletics-indoor-tour-to-expand-in-2021

30 OCT 2020

World Athletics Indoor Tour to expand in 2021...

pozzi-martinot-lagarde-bascou-karlsruhe

17 DEC 2020

Pozzi, Martinot-Lagarde and Bascou set for Ka...

boston-world-indoor-tour-2021-reschedule

29 DEC 2020

Boston leg of World Athletics Indoor Tour res...

echevarria-heads-long-jump-field-karlsruhe

07 JAN 2021

Echevarria heads long jump field in Karlsruhe...

Latest News
29 Jul 2021

Inside Track Tokyo 2020: go behind-the-screen with celebrities, experts and families

22 Jul 2021

Olympic legends Thorpe and Radke awarded World Athletics Heritage Plaques

22 Jul 2021

Journey through Olympic history with ASICS footwear display