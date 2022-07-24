

'Souvenir', a musical collaboration between Olympic pole vault silver medallist Sandi Morris, world 200m champion Noah Lyles and the Swiss pop band Baba Shrimps, was named a Xaver Silver Award winner, the top annual Swiss prize for excellence in live communication, at a ceremony in Zurich on 1 October.

Produced for the 2019 edition of Zurich's Weltklasse Diamond League meeting, the song weaves a story about keeping valuable memories like a souvenir and the ability to call them up in important moments, and features vocal performances by Morris and Lyles.

Swiss pop band Baba Shrimps with Sandi Morris and Noah Lyles (Organisers) © Copyright

The song was released in July 2019 and generated a significant amount of media interest in the run-up to the Weltklasse meeting on 29 August, one of the last major one-day competitions prior to last year's World Championships.

A live performance before a crowd of 25,000 capped the 2019 edition of the meeting. It attracted more than 350,000 viewers on Swiss television and more than 15 million worldwide.

A statement by the jury read: "How can you make one of the world's most renowned athletics meetings better known outside your community and appeal to a younger target group?

"The song 'Souvenir' puts sport in a modern context. Two top athletes, together with a well-known Swiss band, create a catchy, authentic song and thus show that they are more than just athletes. The result is a goose bump moment, a souvenir with great media coverage."

Weltklasse organisers for World Athletics