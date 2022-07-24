

The 2020 edition of the ‘Progression of World Athletics Records’, published by World Athletics Heritage, is now on sale. This invaluable reference work, which was first published by World Athletics (IAAF) in 1987, is again edited by ATFS member Richard Hymans.

“One of the most attractive things about athletics has always been that it provides a platform for people to push back the limits of human performance. Every personal best, or season’s best has meaning, but this book relates the magic of those athletes who have achieved the ultimate – a World Athletics record,” commented Sebastian Coe in this edition’s president’s message.

An e-book version will be made available on the World Athletics website later this year.

Progression of World Athletics Records (2020 edition)

Paperback. A5 Size. 676 pages.

Price: US$28 (including postage & packing)

