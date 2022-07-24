

Some of the biggest names in Czech athletics are looking forward to competing at the Golden Spike in Ostrava on 8 September when the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting will host its 59th edition.

Rescheduled from its original date in May, the meeting will have a relatively full schedule of events, featuring domestic stars and other international athletes who will be based in Europe at that time.

Organisers are also hopeful that they will be able to welcome about 2500 spectators to Mestsky Stadium, while Czech TV will have a live broadcast of the meeting.

With world record-holder Jan Zelezny as the meeting director, both the women’s and men’s javelin fields are unsurprisingly strong.

Two-time Olympic champion and world record-holder Barbora Spotakova is already confirmed for the women’s event. The three-time world champion opened her 2020 campaign in Kladno last month, winning with 63.69m. European silver medallist Nikola Ogrodnikova, who has a season’s best of 64.22m, will also be in action in Ostrava.

Meanwhile, 2017 world silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch will contest the men’s javelin. National record-holder and world indoor bronze medallist Tomas Stanek will compete in the men’s shot put. More athletes will be announced on 16 July.

Sprints, hurdles and middle-distance events will also feature on the programme. The Emil Zatopek Memorial race, meanwhile, will possibly be held over 5000m.