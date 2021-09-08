Thompson-Herah, Bromell and Muhammad headline New Life Invitational

Jamaica's double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is among the large field of world-class athletes listed for action at the inaugural North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) New Life Invitational on Saturday (5).

The World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting will be staged at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, USA.

Thompson-Herah is entered in the women’s 100m and 200m, with the 100m field also including her fellow Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams, Bahamian Tynia Gaither, Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste and the USA's Tianna Bartoletta.

Thompson-Herah is second on the 2021 world rankings at 10.78, trailing only the USA's sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson (10.72). Morrison is fourth with a 10.87 run, while Williams is 11th at 10.98. Gaither is also in the top 20, her 11.02 clocking placing her at number 13.

In the longer sprint, Thompson-Herah will be challenged by Williams, Gaither, Great Britain’s Jodie Williams and the USA's Brittany Brown, the 2019 world silver medallist.

Bartoletta, the 2016 Olympic long jump gold medallist, is also on the entry list for her specialist event. Bartoletta will face strong challenges from fellow American Malaina Payton, Jamaica’s Chanice Porter, Briton Lorraine Ugen and Canadian Christabel Nettey.

In the 400m hurdles, Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad takes on 2021 world leader Shamier Little (53.12). The two Americans are not set to have things all their own way, however, as the list of challengers includes in-form Jamaicans Rhonda Whyte and Shiann Salmon.

The women’s 100m hurdles is also packed with quality, including Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams, Nigerian Tobi Amusan and American Christina Clemons.

Among the men that will feature at the NACAC New Life Invitational are US sprint star Trayvon Bromell, the world 100m leader at 9.88, and Samoan discus thrower Alex Rose.

Jamaican Chrisann Gordon-Powell and American Wadeline Jonathas go head-to-head in the women’s 400m. American Ajeé Wilson is expected to dominate the women’s 800m and in the women’s triple jump, Dominican Republic’s Ana Tima is one to watch.

Some 200 athletes from 27 countries are expected to be on show at the event which starts at 2pm (Eastern Daylight Time).

Organisers for World Athletics