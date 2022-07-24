

Following the decision taken by China's National Administration of Sports to suspend all international sporting events until next year, organisers of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Nanjing have announced that the competition will not go ahead this year.

The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place on 13 May and organisers had been hoping to postpone it until later this year before China's National Administration of Sports made their recent announcement.

While the Continental Tour Gold meetings in Kingston and Hengelo have also been cancelled for 2020, seven meetings still remain on the tour: Turku (11 Aug), Székesfehérvár (19 Aug), Tokyo (23 Aug), Silesia (6 Sep), Ostrava (8 Sep), Zagreb (15 Sep) and Nairobi (26 Sep).

World Athletics