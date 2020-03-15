

Yulimar Rojas has fond memories of the Villa de Madrid meeting, so the world triple jump champion is looking forward to returning to the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on 21 February.

She won there last year with an indoor PB of 14.92m, the longest indoor leap in the world since 2010, en route to winning the World Indoor Tour title in the triple jump. Her two previous indoor PBs, 14.79m and 14.69m, were also set in the Spanish city, as was her first 15-metre jump outdoors in 2016.

The Venezuelan, who is based in Spain and coached by long jump legend Ivan Pedroso, successfully defended her world title in Doha last year, earning her fourth global crown in as many years. She jumped 15.37m in Doha, just a few centimetres shy of the 15.41m leap she produced in Andujar one month prior.

Now in possession of the second and fourth-best outdoor jumps in history, the 24-year-old wants to climb up the world indoor all-time list and challenge the world indoor record of 15.36m set in 2004.

European indoor champion Ana Peleteiro, Rojas’s training partner, will also be in action in Madrid. The 24-year-old, who took world indoor bronze behind Rojas in 2018, will be chasing her own Spanish indoor record of 14.73m.

