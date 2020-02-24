

After the seventh and final meeting of the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour brought the series to a close for another year, 11 athletes have booked their place at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2021.

Although the World Athletics Indoor Championships had to be postponed until 2021, World Athletics can confirm that all 11 World Athletics Indoor Tour winners from 2020 – along with last year’s 11 winners – will be awarded wild cards to next year’s championships.

It means several national teams for next year’s World Indoor Championships will be boosted by the success of their athletes on the World Indoor Tour. Usually only two athletes per nation per discipline are allowed to enter the World Indoor Championships, but a wild card entry allows for a third athlete to compete. The final decision about entering an individual athlete for the World Indoor Championships, as always, rests with the athlete’s national federation.

In addition, each of those 11 athletes receives a winner-takes-all US$20,000 bonus.

The individual event winners of this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour are:

Men

60m – Ronnie Baker (USA)

800m – Collins Kipruto (KEN)

3000m – Getnet Wale (ETH)

Pole vault – Armand Duplantis (SWE)

Triple jump – Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR)

Shot put – Filip Mihaljevic (CRO)

Women

400m – Justyna Swiety-Ersetic (POL)

1500m – Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

60m hurdles – Christina Clemons (USA)

High jump – Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)

Long jump – Maryna Bekh-Romanchukh (UKR)

The non-scoring disciplines in this year’s World Athletics Indoor Tour will become the 11 scoring disciplines for next year.

Event winners on the 2021 and 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour will be awarded wild cards for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022.

World Athletics