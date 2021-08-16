Taylor leads cast of world and Olympic medallists confirmed for Szekesfehervar



World and Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor will make his seventh appearance at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Szekesfehervar on 6 July.

The US jumper made his first appearance at the meeting back in 2011, securing his first international victory as a professional athlete. In the decade that followed, Taylor has been a regular competitor in Budapest and Szekesfehervar, winning in 2012, 2018 and 2019, the latter with a meeting record of 17.68m and a wind-assisted 17.93m.

He finished second in Szekesfehervar last year, but will be keen to achieve a fifth win at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in early July.

“It’s good to be back home,” Taylor posted on Twitter when the announcement of his participation was made.

He is one of six global medallists confirmed so far for the Continental Tour Gold meeting.

Others include 2017 world champion Andrius Gudzius in the men’s discus, world bronze medallist Mujinga Kambundji in the women’s 200m and 2007 world champion Donald Thomas in the high jump.

France’s Pascal Martinot-Lagarde and Hungary’s Balazs Baji, the world bronze medallists in 2019 and 2017 respectively, will clash in the men’s 110m hurdles, while European champion Elvira Herman is confirmed for the women’s sprint hurdles.

In the flat sprints, 2014 European champion Adam Gemili will contest the men’s 100m and 200m. USA’s Kahmari Montgomery, who won in Szekesfehervar last year, returns to compete in the men’s 400m.

European champion Michal Haratyk has been announced in the men’s shot put. The women’s hammer line-up includes Hungary’s Reka Gyuratz and Slovakia’s Martina Hrasnova.