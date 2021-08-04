Hassan eyes fast 10,000m in Hengelo

Sifan Hassan is to return to the FBK Games, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, in Hengelo where she will target a quick 10,000m on Sunday 6 June.

In November Hassan, who won a 1500m and 10,000m double at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, broke the European 10,000m record in Hengelo with 29:36.67 at the FBK After Summer Competition. That mark puts her fourth on the world all-time list for the distance, with the Dutchwoman now holding European records at 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and the half marathon as well as world records at one mile and one hour.

On 6 June she hopes for another strong 10,000m time as she works toward the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I want to run a fast 10,000m in Hengelo," Hassan said. "Hengelo has a long tradition in very quick long-distance races, and it fully suits in my schedule towards Tokyo."

In Hengelo Hassan will join world pole vault record-holder Mondo Duplantis, who was announced for the meeting earlier this month.

"It is great to have Sifan at the FBK Games in Hengelo," said meeting director Ellen van Langen.

"We now have the two current No.1 athletes in Hengelo on 6 June.

"Sifan mainly has the first ever 1500m and 10,000m world championship double to thank for her rankings and on top of that knows how to excel on other disciplines such as the 5000m. I am very happy that the FBK Games in Hengelo are a stepping stone for Sifan on her road to Tokyo."

