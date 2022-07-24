

With just under a week to go until the Wanda Diamond League season kicks off in earnest, Monaco's Herculis meeting has published full entry lists for the first event of the season.

On Friday 14 August, athletics fans across the world will celebrate the return of competitive track and field as the 2020 Wanda Diamond League season proper gets underway in Monaco.

After a long, lockdown-induced wait and several exhibition meetings over the early summer, Meeting Herculis in Monaco will be the first competitive event on the Diamond League circuit this year.

Among the global superstars who are set to feature in the 14-event programme at Monaco's Stade Louis II are two-time world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm, Dutch world-record holder Sifan Hassan and Ivorian sprint star Marie-Josée Ta Lou.