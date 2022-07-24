

The men’s and women’s one-hour world records will be challenged at the AG Memorial Van Damme on 4 September when Brussels hosts an adapted version of its Wanda Diamond League meeting.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah, who switched to road racing at the end of 2017, will return to the track in a bid to break the men’s one-hour world record of 21,285km, set by Haile Gebrselassie in Ostrava in 2007.

European 10,000m silver medallist Bashir Abdi, who set a Belgian marathon record of 2:04:49 in Tokyo earlier this year, will line up against Farah.

Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh, who set a half marathon world record of 1:04:31 earlier this year, and 2:18:35 marathon runner Birhane Dibaba will attempt to break the women’s one-hour world record of 18,517, set by their compatriot Dire Tune in 2008.

There will also be a ‘triathlon’ contest (100m hurdles, shot put, high jump) between Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam and world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, while world record-holder Mondo Duplantis will be in action in the pole vault.

Other events on the programme include a women’s 400m, men’s 200m and mixed 4x400m relay.

Organisers