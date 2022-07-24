

The World Athletics Heritage Plaque, which was awarded to the Athens Marathon in 2019, has been unveiled in the Greek capital at the offices of SEGAS, the Greek athletics federation.

The unveiling took place on Friday 3 July 2020, during the official opening of registrations for the 2020 edition of the “Athens Marathon. The Authentic” which is scheduled to take place on 8 November.

“We considered this date as most suitable, especially after all the unprecedented changes we all had to face due to the pandemic. We wanted to show everyone, that life goes on and we can make plans, while at the same time taking all necessary measures,” confirmed Kostas Panagopoulos, SEGAS President.

The plaque was introduced by Tota Golfinopoulou, the Marathon’s Event Services Manager.

The unveiling was performed by Kostas Panagopoulos, with Anna Rokofyllou, the President of the Athens Municipal Organisation for Sports & Culture, and Vasileios Sevastis, the President of “Athens Marathon. The Authentic” Organising Committee.

SEGAS for World Athletics Heritage