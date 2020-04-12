While many people around the world are in isolation or lock down, our watch parties will help pass the time.
Over the next two weeks we'll bring you a selection of finals from the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, streamed as though they were taking place live.
Today's video is: the women's 3000m steeplechase from the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.
You can watch on YouTube and join in the conversation. The stream begins at 21:00 CET.
Previous World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 videos
• Men's 5000m
• Women's high jump
• Men's 800m
• Women's 100m
• Men's triple jump
• Women's 800m
• Men's 400m
• Women's 5000m
• Men's 4x100m
• Women's hammer
• Men's high jump
• Women's 4x100m
• Men's 200m
• Women's 1500m
• Men's 100m
• Women's 400m hurdles
• Men's shot put
• Women's discus
• Men's 3000m steeplechase
• Women's 10,000m