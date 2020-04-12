  • World Athletics Partner
Series

Watch party: World Athletics Championships Doha 2019


While many people around the world are in isolation or lock down, our watch parties will help pass the time.

Over the next two weeks we'll bring you a selection of finals from the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, streamed as though they were taking place live.

Today's video is: the women's 3000m steeplechase from the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

You can watch on YouTube and join in the conversation. The stream begins at 21:00 CET. 

