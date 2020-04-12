

While many people around the world are in isolation or lock down, our watch parties will help pass the time.

Over the next two weeks we'll bring you a selection of finals from the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, streamed as though they were taking place live.

Today's video is: the women's 3000m steeplechase from the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

You can watch on YouTube and join in the conversation. The stream begins at 21:00 CET.

