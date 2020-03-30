

Journeys towards sporting success can often get disrupted, but some athletes throughout history have overcome episodes of true adversity on their way to athletics triumphs.

Throughout the coming five days we will look back at 10 such athletes, unveiling two new moments each day. We begin with:

Jesse Owens’ four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games

Jesse Owens in action in the 4x100m

Jesse Owens made headlines all around the world in 1935 when he set six world records within the space of an hour. His record-breaking feats at 100m, 200m, sprint hurdles and the long jump underlined his status as one of the expected stars of the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

In the months leading up to the Games, Owens was under pressure in his home country to boycott the Olympics on the grounds that an African-American should not compete at an event run under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. Hitler, meanwhile, had hoped that German athletes would dominate at the Games and show the world a resurgent Nazi Germany.

Owens, however, pursued his Olympic ambitions and went on to win gold in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and long jump. While Hitler refused to attend the competition sessions in which Owens achieved his gold medals, Owens later revealed that Hitler had acknowledged his success with a handshake.

Betty Robinson’s 1936 Olympic gold after plane crash

USA's 4x100m quartet on top of the podium at the 1936 Olympic Games

Just four months after contesting her first official race, Betty Robinson became the Olympic 100m champion in 1928 at the age of 16, equalling the world record in the process.

Just three years later, however, Robinson was involved in a plane crash and was severely injured. Having suffered multiple injuries, she spent six months in a wheelchair. It would be another two years before she could walk normally again, meaning she had to forego the 1932 Olympics in her home country.

She persevered, though, and managed to regain fitness in time for the 1936 Olympic Games. She was unable to kneel for a sprint start and so could not contest for an individual spot on the team, but instead she formed part of USA’s 4x100m relay squad. Running the third leg, Robinson contributed to the USA’s victory and in so doing earned her second Olympic gold medal.