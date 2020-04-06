

Journeys towards sporting success never come easily. Or quickly. Yet many athletes have persevered to reach their goals and fulfill their dreams.

Over the next five days we will look back at 10 such athletes, unveiling two new moments each day.

Fanny Blankers-Koen

A gifted young athlete, Fanny Blankers-Koen made her Olympic debut aged 18 at the 1936 Berlin Games, placing fifth in the high jump and 4x100m relay.

Further emphasising her remarkable versatility, two years later the Dutchwoman set a world 100yd record and continued her success during the Second World War years, posting world records in hurdles, sprint events, high jump and long jump.

Unfortunately, for Blankers-Koen the cancellation of successive Olympic Games in 1940 and 1944 because of war denied her the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage until the 1948 London Olympics.

By then a 30-year-old mother-of-two, few gave her a hope in London. However, in one of the most iconic performances in Olympic track and field history she stormed to gold medal success in the 100m, 200m, 80m hurdles and 4x100m relay.

Dubbed the “Flying Housewife,” Blankers-Koen was later named Female Athlete of the 20th Century by World Athletics.

Alain Mimoun

During a hugely accomplished career, Alain Mimoun had won a raft of international silver medals without ever being able to translate his undoubted talent to the top rung of the podium.

For so much of his career the Algerian-born French athlete had to play second fiddle to the Czech running colossus Emil Zatopek. At the 1948 London Olympics, Mimoun won 10,000m silver behind Zatopek with a repeat performance occurring over 5000m and 10,000m at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

A foot injury denied him the chance to compete at the 1954 European Championships and after placing a disappointing 12th in the 10,000m final at the 1956 Melbourne Games few gave him a chance in the men’s marathon.

However, on his debut over the 42,2km distance, Mimoun, who was wearing his lucky number 13, finally emerged out of Zatopek’s shadow to produce an outstanding display to strike gold in temperatures of 38c and defeat the Czech great, who, on this occasion, had to settle for sixth.

Post-race Zatopek saluted Mimoun and embraced him. “For me,” Mimoun recalled, “that was better than the medal.”