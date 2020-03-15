

Jacob Wooten kicked off his indoor season with a 5.80m lifetime best clearance to highlight the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, USA, on Friday (17).

Wotten, 22, added seven centimetres to his indoor best to beat 2017 NCAA champion Matt Ludwig on countback.

Opening with a first attempt clearance at 5.50m, Wooten needed a second try at 5.60m before sailing clear. He then topped 5.70m on his first attempt and 5.80m on his second. Ludwig meanwhile, needed two tries at 5.70m. Both bowed out at 5.85m, Ludwig with three attempts and Wooten with a single effort.

Chris Nilsen, the Pan-American Games and NCAA champion last year, was third at 5.70m.

Swede Lisa Gunnarsson, the 2018 world U20 silver medallist, won the women's competition at 4.50m on countback over Lexi Jacobus. Gunnarsson, 20, a student at Louisiana State University, has an absolute best of 4.60m set in 2018.

Katie Nageotte, Megan Clark and Daylis Caballero Vega tied for third at 4.40m.



Check back for updates through the weekend.