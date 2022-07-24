

Karsten Warholm wrote a piece of ISTAF history by breaking the 40-year-old meeting record set by 400m hurdles legend Edwin Moses in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on Sunday (13).

The Norwegian stormed to a 47.08 victory in the 400 m Hurdles at this World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, the 9th fastest performance ever run.

"It was a really good lap, and it is my third best time ever so I am absolutely happy with that," said Warholm, who was added to the start list just a few days ago. But he managed to produce the highlight performance at Germany’s top athletics meeting.

Bursting out of the blocks, he flew away from the field, once again turning the run into a race against the clock. But he couldn't quite keep up the tremendous pace during the race's second half. He nonetheless broke the 47.17 meeting record Moses set on 8 August 1980.

"Over the final two hurdles I was tiring a bit,“ Warholm added. "I am coming closer and closer to the record with low-47 times. If I continue to be consistent at this level then the records can come.”

Estonia’s Rasmus Magi was second in 49.22 with David Kendziera of the US third with 50.28.

With social distancing regulations in place, 3,500 spectators were allowed to enter the stadium where they witnessed world-leading performances by Great Britain’s Laura Muir, Christian Taylor and Hyvin Kiyeng.

Muir goes sub-3:58, Hull breaks Oceania record

Muir took the 1500m in style, running away from the field and holding on after the pacemaker dropped out at the 1000m mark. The Scot clocked 3:57.40, improving her own world lead and breaking the ISTAF record of 3:58.43.

Another 1500m world lead for Laura Muir in Berlin (AFP/Getty Images) © Copyright

"I had a lot of confidence, I love this stadium," Muir said after running the fourth fastest time of her career. "Two years ago I won the European Championships here. So I wanted to come back and run fast." She'll wrap up her season at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday.

Behind her fellow-Briton Laura Weightman clocked a personal best of 4:00.09 and Australia’s Jessica Hull ran a 4:00.42 Oceania record in third.

Taylor won the triple jump with a 17.57m leap in the final round to overtake Germany’s European champion Max Hess who leaped 17.17m.

"It was a dream come true to finally be able to compete at the ISTAF in Berlin,” Taylor said. "I knew that a world lead was possible today. I needed more competitions to jump further. I did not have the head-to-heads I normally have.”

Christian Taylor in Berlin (Getty Images) © Copyright

Kiyeng upsets Chepkoech

Kiyeng upset world champion and world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in the 3000m steeplechase, overtaking her as they pair entered the homestretch en route to a 9:06.14 run.

"Due to the corona virus I was stuck in Kenya and kept training," Kiyeng, the 2015 world champion said. "This was my first competition this year and I am grateful for this. If there are opportunities for other races I will compete."

Chepkoech crossed the line in 9:10.07. Marusa Mismas broke her own Slovenia national record in 9:20.68 to finish third.

Armand Duplantis secured the victory in the pole vault after a second attempt clearance at 5.91m, then had the bar raised to 6.15m for another stab at the world's highest outdoor vault. But it didn't come to pass. Two of his tries weren't full jumps and another was a run-through.

"Everything needs to be perfect for 6.15m" Duplantis said. "However there was wind, so that the conditions were not good enough to take a jump at 6.15. I did not want to take a risk. The stadium would be perfect for a world record with better wind conditions and a repositioning of the pit."

Duplantis also moves on to Rome before calling it a season in Doha.

Gudzius halts Stahl’s win streak at 15

There was a surprise in the discus throw where Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania won with 66.72m, handing Daniel Stahl his first defeat after 15 straight victories.

"It was a bad day for me, I don’t know why. I just did not compete,“ said Stahl, who reached 65.89m. Slovenian record-holder Kristjan Ceh was just a centimetre behind with 65.88m to finish third.

Johannes Vetter collected a fourth ISTAF javelin victory after wins in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Expectations were high after his recent 97.76m throw at the Silesia stop of the Continental Tour Gold meeting series, but he was forced to settle for an 87.26m best on the day to deny Andrian Mardare of Moldova (82.61m) and Poland’s Marcin Krukowski (82.31m).

"I was a bit tired after ten competitions in a row. 87 metres is great for me today,“ Vetter said.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine notched a minor upset in the long jump, leaping a 6.87m season's best to defeat Germany's world champion Malaika Mihambo who reached 6.77m. Jazmin Sawyers of Great Britain was third with 6.67m.

Arther Cisse of Ivory Coast produced a dominant victory in the meet-capping 100m clocking a season's best 10.10, well clear of Germany's Deniz Almas, who clocked 10.25. Cisse competes next in Zagreb on Tuesday.

Dafne Shippers won the women's race in 11.26.

Jorg Wenig (organisers) for World Athletics