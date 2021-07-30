Tsegay clocks 4:02.4 in Addis Ababa



World bronze medallist Gudaf Tsegay produced an impressive 4:02.4 1500m performance to highlight a pre-Olympic trials meeting in Addis Ababa on Saturday (16).

Tsegay's run, the fastest ever produced in Ethiopia, was particularly impressive given Addis Ababa's 2355m above sea level setting, which makes it the fourth highest capital city in the world. Only Kenyans Faith Kipyegon (4:01.85) and Mercy Cherono (4:02.21), both in Nairobi, have run faster at high altitude.

There were a slew of strong performances at the meeting, organised by the federation as a test of fitness for most of the country's leading candidates for a spot on the Tokyo-bound Olympic team. About a dozen athletes were invited to compete in each event, with the goal being to narrow the selection pool to six per event prior to the next test or selection meeting.

Gudaf won her event by more than four seconds over Lemlem Hailu, who clocked 4:06:7.

Other winners included Diribe Welteji, the world U20 800m champion, who won her event in 2:00.5, one second clear of Hirut Meshesha.

On the men's side, world 5000m silver medallist Selemon Barega prevailed in the 10,000m, clocking an Ethiopian all-comers' record of 27:58.5 to beat Andamlak Belihu, the fifth-place finisher over the distance at the 2019 World Championships.

In the women's race, world half marathon bronze medallist Yalemzerf Yehualaw's dominated, clocking 32:03.0 to beat Tsehay Gemechu by nearly 34 seconds.

Unheralded 21-year-old Nibret Melak won the 5000m in 13:42.7 over Yasin Haji (13:43.5) in a race where two-time world 5000m champion Muktar Edris could do no better than a distant fourth, clocking 14:02.8.

Teddese Lemi won the 1500m in 3:40.9 over Kebede Endale (3:41.4).

Bob Ramsak (with valuable assistance from Bizuayehu Wagaw) for World Athletics

Leading results

MEN

800m

1 Adisu Girma 1:47.6

2 Daniel Wolde 1:48.2

3 Tolossa Bodena 1:48.5

4 Umer Amano 1:49.2

5 Turi Murkena 1:49.4

1500m

1Teddese Lemi 3:40.9

2 Kebede Endale 3:41.4

3 Samuel Abate 3:41.6

4 Melkeneh Azeze 3:43.4

5000m

1 Nibret Melak 13:42.7

2 Yasin Haji 13:43.5

3 Getachew Mersha 13:46.6

4 Muktar Edris 14:02.8

10,000m

1 Selemon Barega 27:58.5

2 Andamlak Belihu 28:05.1

3 Guye Adola 28:23.4

4 Milkesa Mengesha 28:41.5

3000m steeplechase

1 Tadesse Takele 8:35.9

2 Getnet Wale 8:42.3

3 Chala Beyo 8:46.4

4 Abrham Sime 8:49.6



WOMEN

800m

1 Diribe Welteji 2:00.5

2 Hirut Meshesha 2:01.5

3 Mahlet Mulugeta 2:03.5

4 Netsanet Desta 2:04.0

1500m

1 Gudaf Tsegay 4:02.4

2 Lemlem Hailu 4:06.7

3 Kidist Ketema 4:11.7

4 Tadu Teshome 4:23.3

5000m

1 Fantu Worku 15:27.4

2 Ejigayehu Taye 15:37.7

3 Meskerem Mamo 15:53.3

4 Yetayish Mekonnen 16:06.3

10,000m

1 Yalemzerf Yehualaw 32:03.0

2 Tsehay Gemechu 32:37.0

3 Senbere Teferi 32:50.9

4 Medhin Gebreselassie 33:22.2

3000m steeplechase

1 Agere Belachew 10:06.5

2 Birtukan Adamu 10:09.1

3 Weynshet Ansa 10:14.1

4 Simbo Alemayehu 10:17.9