Eto and Tobe clear 2.30m in Shizuoka

High jumper Takashi Eto was among the winners at the Shizuoka International Athletics Meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, on Monday (3).

The 2015 Asian champion and 2019 silver medallist cleared 2.30m to equal the PB he set in 2017 and win on countback ahead of Naoto Tobe.

Eto had a flawless series up to his winning height, while Tobe needed two tries at 2.20m, which meant victory for Eto when both athletes failed all three attempts at 2.33m.

Yuto Seko added 6cm to his PB in clearing 2.27m for third place.

On the track, the 200m finals were won by Olympic 4x100m silver medallist Shota Iizuka in 20.52 (-0.5m/s) and Aiko Iki in a PB of 23.71 (0.2m/s).

Yume Kitamura won the second women’s 800m final in 2:03.05 from Japanese 1500m and 3000m record-holder Nozomi Tanaka who ran a PB of 2:03.19.

With 49.91, a time just 0.01 off his PB, Hiroya Kawagoe went quickest in the four men’s 400m hurdles races, while Moeka Sekimoto topped the women’s results with 57.33.

Hironaka, Ando and Ito set for Tokyo

The Japanese 10,000m Championships also took place in Shizuoka on Monday and saw Ririka Hironaka, Yuka Ando and Tatsuhiko Ito qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Hironaka won the women’s race in a 31:11.75 PB from Ando with a 31:18.18 PB as they both finished inside the qualification standard of 31:25.00.

In the men’s race, Ito ran 27:33.38 behind Kenya’s world fourth-placer Rodgers Kwemoi (27:33.33) to secure his Tokyo place, having already achieved the standard of 27:28.00 with his 27:25.73 PB in December.

World Athletics