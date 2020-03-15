

Ethiopia’s Derara Hurisa wasn’t considered among the favourites for the Tata Mumbai Marathon but the late addition to the field upset the odds to win the World Athletics Gold Label road race in a course record of 2:08:09 on Sunday (19).

Marathon debutant Hurisa, who also broke the Indian all-comers’ record, was rewarded with his biggest ever payday: a US$45,000 winner’s cheque and a US$15,000 course record bonus. In addition, his victory came in borrowed racing shoes.

“I mislaid my shoes while travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai earlier in the week so I borrowed some shoes from my friend Abraham Girma (who was also racing in Mumbai) so I only tried them on for the first time yesterday,” he said.

In a thrilling finish, three men approached the last kilometre together but Hurisa went through the gears as the trio passed that check point and he pulled away from his compatriots Ayele Abshero and Birhanu Teshome. The pair went on to finish second and third respectively in 2:08:20 and 2:08:26, with both men also inside the former course record of 2:08:35.

Prior to Sunday, the 22-year-old Hurisa’s most notable achievement was taking the silver medal in the U20 race at the African Cross Country Championships four years ago.

The men’s race started at a pace which suggested that a course record was on the cards, helped by weather that was several degrees cooler than usual. A large group of 18 men, including pacemakers, sped through 10km in 30:01 and hit the halfway mark in 1:03:52. With runners starting to regularly drop off the back of the leading pack, the leaders passed 30km in 1:30:52 with eight men still in contention at 35km.

As the runners passed the 36km marker, Teshome put his head down and started pumping his arms. Although it was a short-lived surge, it had the effect of splintering what remained of the pack. With four kilometres to go, Hurisa, Abshero and Teshome still had Uganda’s 2013 Mumbai Marathon winner Jackson Kiprop and Ethiopia’s Abera Kuma for company.

Abera and then Kiprop became detached with three kilometres to go but the Ethiopian trio stayed together until Harisa made his decisive move before going on to win in 2:08:09.





Amane Beriso wins the Mumbai Marathon (Procam International / organisers) © Copyright

The women’s race also had an engaging story to tell with Amane Beriso coming back after a 15-month injury-induced absence from competition to win in 2:24:51.

The Ethiopian, who had the fastest PB of the field, was out of action in 2019 but she returned to top-level racing in fine style.

Despite being 38 seconds adrift of leader Rodah Jepkorir of Kenya at 30km, over the next kilometre Beriso reeled in Jepkorir and then overtook her.

Once out on her own, Beriso was never challenged and came home more than two minutes clear of Jepkorir, who crossed the line second in 2:27:14 with Ethiopia’s marathon debutante Haven Hailu third in 2:28:56.

“I was nervous to start with because I had spent so long without racing but I started to feel confident at about 31 kilometres and I was certain I could win from about 36 kilometres,” said Beriso. “With a kilometre to go, my pacemaker Sylvester Kiptoo was pointing at his watch and was telling me I could still get the course record but I was tired. I tried but couldn’t do it.”

Nevertheless, Beriso’s time is the second-fastest mark by a woman at the Mumbai Marathon and just 18 seconds outside the course record set by Kenya’s Valentine Kipketer in 2014.

Phil Minshull (organisers) for World Athletics

LEADING RESULTS

Men

1 Derara Hurisa (ETH) 2:08:09

2 AyeleAbshero (ETH) 2:08:20

3 Birhanu Teshome (ETH) 2:08:26

4 Jackson Kiprop (UGA) 2:08:41

5 Abdi Ali (BRN) 2:08:56

Women

1 Amane Beriso (ETH) 2:24:51

2 Rodah Jepkorir (KEN) 2:27:14

3 Haven Hailu (ETH) 2:28:55

4 Fetale Dejene (ETH) 2:30:11

5 Maeregu Hayelom (ETH) 2:31:26