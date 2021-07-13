Richardson speeds to 10.72 100m victory in Miramar



World U20 record-holder Sha’Carri Richardson turned heads at the Miramar Invitational in Florida on Saturday (11) by producing a stunning 10.72 to win the 100m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting.

The 21-year-old, who had earlier won her heat in 11.00, didn’t have a particularly strong start in the final, but once she got into her stride she soon opened up a significant gap over the rest of the field. She powered through the line to stop the clock at 10.72, finishing about four metres clear of World Athletics Indoor Tour 60m champion Javianne Oliver (11.07).

“My coach will be proud but he’ll say I still have more work to do, and I agree,” said Richardson. “My season is going to be unbelievable.”

Richardson now moves to sixth on the world all-time list. Her 10.72 is the fastest time ever recorded by someone so young.

On a relatively breezy day, the wind readings for some disciplines dipped over the allowable limit, but it made the winning runs from Kendra Harrison and Kenny Bednarek no less dominant.

Harrison, the world indoor champion, sped to a wind-assisted 12.38 (2.7m/s) victory in the 100m hurdles, finishing ahead of sisters Cindy Sember (12.55) and Tiffany Porter (12.57). Earlier in the day, harrison recorded a wind-legal 12.54 (2.0m/s) to win her heat.

Kenny Bednarek, who represented the USA at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, won the men’s 200m in a wind-assisted 19.65, helped by a 4.0m/s breeze on his back. Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi was second in 20.20.

Kendra Harrison on her way to winning the 100m hurdles at the Miramar Invitational

Little breaks 50

Hurdles specialist Shamier Little continued her run of good form in the flat sprints by winning the women’s 400m in 49.91.

The 2015 world 400m hurdles silver medallist, who clocked 50.57 for 400m indoors and opened her outdoor season last month with 50.19, finished strongly to hold off a challenge from 2016 world indoor bronze medallist Quanera Hayes, who placed second in 49.92, her fastest time in four years.

Little now becomes the second woman in history to break 53 seconds for 400m hurdles (her PB is 52.75) and 50 seconds for 400m flat.

World champion Grant Holloway, making his first competitive appearance since breaking the world indoor 60m hurdles record in February, got his 2021 outdoor campaign off to a strong start.

Contending with a 2.2m/s tailwind – which is often detrimental to many sprint hurdlers – Holloway had opened up a lead at half way and continued to pull away from former collegiate rival Daniel Roberts to win in 13.04. Roberts was second in 13.30.

“It's a season opener, so I'm ecstatic,” said Holloway. “It’s probably one of my fastest openers ever. I’ve just got to keep executing at a high level, then the times will improve.”

The women’s 200m was one of the most competitive events of the day. Jenna Prandini came through to win in a wind-assisted 22.29 (2.3m/s) to finish ahead of world silver medallist Brittany Brown (22.39) with 2016 world U20 champion Candace Hill taking third in 22.43, just ahead of double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.44).

Elsewhere, Kyree King won the men’s 100m in 9.97 and teenager Justin Robinson won the men’s 400m in 45.23. World bronze medallist Ajee Wilson produced a well-timed kick to win the women’s 800m in 2:00.57.

World silver medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd took the women’s shot put with 19.17m from Maggie Ewen (18.69m). World champion Tajay Gayle won the men’s long jump with 8.27m (1.5m/s) with Holland Martin of The Bahamas taking second place with a wind-assisted 8.15m (2.4m/s).

Jon Mulkeen for World Athletics