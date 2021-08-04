Kanai and Terada break Japanese records in Hiroshima

Japanese records were set in both sprint hurdles events at the Mikio Oda Memorial Athletics Meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, in Hiroshima on Thursday (29).

First Taio Kanai stormed to a time of 13.16 (1.7m/s) to improve the national 110m hurdles record set by Shunya Takayama in 2019 by 0.09, before Asuka Terada clocked 12.96 (1.6m/s) to win the women’s 100m hurdles and improve her own Japanese record from 2019 by 0.01.

For Kanai, who had a previous best of 13.27 set last year, the record mark moves him to second on the Asian all-time list behind only China’s Liu Xiang with 12.88.

For Terada, the performance further proves that her decision to return to athletics, following retirement from the sport at the age of 23 and then becoming a rugby sevens player, is paying off as she targets the Tokyo Olympic Games. In Hiroshima, Terada was joined by her daughter, Kao, on the podium.

The men’s long jump saw a huge leap by Yuki Hashioka as the world U20 and Asian champion soared out to what looked to be well beyond the Japanese record of 8.40m but he was also well over the plasticine. His one legal leap was recorded at 7.97m (1.1m/s) which saw him finish second behind Daiki Oda with a wind-assisted 7.98m (2.4m/s).

Ryota Yamagata claimed men’s 100m victory as the Olympic 4x100m silver medallist clocked 10.14 (0.1m/s) to win ahead of Yuki Koike with 10.26.

Kenya’s Philemon Kiplagat won the men’s 3000m steeplechase in 8:25.13 as he just held off Ryuji Miura with 8:25.31. The women’s race was won by Reimi Yoshimura in 9:51.47.

Keisuke Morita clocked 7:53.01 to win the men’s 3000m, while the women's 5000m was won by Teresia Muthoni Gateri in 15:06.76 from her fellow Kenyan Naomi Mussoni with 15:08.07.

Takuto Kominami improved his PB to 82.52m to win the javelin.

World Athletics