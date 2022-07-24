

Last updated: 11:30, 30 August

World and Olympic hammer throw bronze medallist Wojciech Nowicki improved his season's best to 80.28m to kick off the Polish championships in Wloclawek on Friday (28).

Opening with a 78.36m heave, the 31-year-old took command of the competition with his big throw in the third round, the second farthest in the world in the 2020 season. He again threw nearly as far in the sixth round, reaching 80.25m.

Four-time world champion Pawel Fajdek was second with 78.61m.

On Saturday, Pawel Wojciechowski won the pole vault after a second attempt clearance at 5.61m to notch his third straight national title, and fifth overall. Piotr Lisek was a late hour withdrawal, citing a minor injury.

In the men's 1500m, Michal Rozmys, the World University Games champion last year, scored an upset win over Marcin Lewandowski, last year's world bronze medallist in the event. In a tactical battle, Rozmys out-kicked his rival to win by more than a second, 3:53.09 to 3:54.13.

Elsewhere, 2016 Olympic javelin throw finalist Maria Andrejczyk won her event with a 62.66m season's best and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic won the 400m in 51.44, well ahead of Iga Baumgart-Witan who clocked 52.14m.

The championships conclude on Sunday evening.

McDermott tops 1.98 in Sinn

Nicola McDermott topped a career bet of 1.98m to win at the 26th high jump meeting in Sinn, Germany, on Saturday (29).

The 23-year-old Australian added two centimetres to her previous best which she first cleared in Ostrava last year and equalled on two occasions in February. She bowed out with a near-miss at 2.01m, DLV reports. Her jump also improved the meeting record by four centimetres.

Levern Spencer was second with 1.86m.

Edgar Rivera of Mexico won the men's competition on countback over Germany's Tobias Potye at 2.25m.

Vetter and Kolak win in Offenburg

World leader Johannes Vetter and Croatia's Olympic champion Sara Kolak beat troublesome headwinds to prevail at javelin throw meeting in Offenburg, Germany, on Saturday.

Vetter reached 84.03m to secure his seventh straight, beating Swede Kim Amb, who threw 78.97m.

Kolak won the women's competition with a 62.68m effort in the fifth round to win for the fifth time in as many competitions this year. Germany's Christin Hussong was second with 60.91m, just ahead of Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova who reached 60.84m.

Jacobs clocks windy 10.10 in Padova

Lamont Marcell Jacobs produced the key highlight of the first two days of the Italian championships in Padova.

The 25-year-old won the 100m title on Saturday (29), clocking a wind-assisted 10.10 (+3.3), well clear of Roberto Rigali, second in 10.28. Jacobs also has a wind-legal 10.10 to his credit this season.

Other performances of note included Luminosa Bogliolo's triuph in the 100m hurdles in 13.02, the 25-year-old's fifth victory in six competitions this season.

On the infield, Gianmarco Tamberi won the high jump at 2.28m before bowing out with three tries at 2.31m and Larissa Iapichino won the long jump with 6.32m, the first senior title for the 18-year-old rising star.

The championships conclude today.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics