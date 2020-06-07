

Decathlon world record-holder Kevin Mayer, world champion Niklas Kaul and world silver medallist Maicel Uibo will square off in the Ultimate Garden Clash - Combined Events Edition, a unique triathlon set for 5pm CEST (weather permitting) today.

You can watch the hour-long event here, or on the World Athletics YouTube channel, Twitter feed and Facebook page.

The grueling challenge will begin with the pole vault where the athletes will attempt to clear 4.00m as many times as possible during a 10-minute period. Action then continues in the shot put ring where the challenge is to send the 7.26kg iron ball beyond a 12-metre line as often as possible, again during a 10-minute period. The triathlon concludes with a shuttle run competition in which two cones are placed 20 metres apart, with the athletes collecting points for each completed back-and-forth shuttle over the course of five minutes. The points scored in each event will be tallied to crown the overall winner.

Today's event follows two hugely popular editions of the Ultimate Garden Clash last month that featured the world's best pole vaulters, the first ending in a tie between Renaud Lavillenie and Armand Duplantis and the second won by Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi.

