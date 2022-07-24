

Yuliya Levchenko produced the season's first two-metre high jump to highlight the Irena Szewinska Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting, in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Wednesday (19).

Levchenko, 22, sailed clear on her third attempt to defeat fellow Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh, the world U20 record holder, who topped 1.97m before bowing out with three attempts at 2.00m.

A highlight on the track came in the evening-capping men's 2000m where Australia's Matthew Ramsden prevailed in 4:55.44. Marcin Lewandowski finished second in 4:57.09 to break the Polish record with Filip Sasinek third in 4:57.60, a record for the Czech Republic. The first seven finishers broke five minutes.

European champion Michal Haratyk won the shot with a season's best throw of 21.61m, defeating Croatia's Filip Mihaljevic who reached 21.35m. Former world champion David Storl was third with 20.83m.

In other infield action, world pole vault champion Sam Kendrick beat Piotr Lisek on countback at 5.80m. Lisek pulled out of the competition with an undisclosed leg injury after his first attempt at 5.90m.

Noelie Yarigo of Benin notched a big win in the women's 800m in 2:00.11, beating home crowd favourite Sofia Ennaoui and 1500m standout Laura Muir, who clocked 2:00.26 and 2:00.34, respectively. Muir's training partner won the 1500m in 4:09.01 and Eliot Giles of Great Britain took the men's 800m in 1:45.18.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics