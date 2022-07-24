

Sebastian Hendel of Germany and Croatia's Matea Parlov Kostro turned in convincing victories at the 8th Heineken 0.0 Karlovački cener 10km in Karlovac, Croatia, on Saturday (11), the first World Athletics Label road race contested since 8 March.

Hendel, the German 5000 and 10,000m national champion in 2018, clocked 30:13, well clear of Joash Kipruto Koech, a Kenyan runner currently based in Italy, who clocked 30:50. Jean Marie Niyomukiza of Burundi, who is in the same training group with Koech, was third in 31:07.

Sebastian Hendel winning the Karlovac 10km (Organisers) © Copyright

In the women's race, Parlov, a 13-time national champion, nabbed the victory in 33:57, 10 seconds clear of compatriot Kristina Hendel, who's married to men's winner Sebastian. Parlov was third at the event last year.

Clementine Mukandanga of Rwanda rounded out the podium in 35:10.

Elite start of the Karlovac 10km (Organisers) © Copyright

In line with local health and safety recommendations, participation at the bronze label road race was limited. With few spectators lining the course, 36 runners contested the elite race and 545 the mass race which was flagged off one hour earlier. Heavy rains and high winds that pounded the northern Croatian city impacted the mass race, but conditions improved by the time the elites lined up.

Organisers and Bob Ramsak for World Athletics