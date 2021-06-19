Romani reaches 20.91m in São Paulo



South American shot put record-holder Darlan Romani produced the best performance of the Grande Prêmio Brasil Caixa, the South American stop of the 2020 World Athletics Continental Tour held at the Centro Olímpico de Treinamento e Pesquisa in São Paulo on Sunday (6).

The 29-year-old Brazilian, who finished fourth at the 2019 World Championships, dominated the event with 20.91m, but was not happy with his performance.

“This was not what I was hoping for,” said Romani. “I know I can do better, and I hope I can deliver next week at the Troféu Brasil (National Championships). I made a few mistakes and I must learn from them.”

Romani delivered the following series: 20.91m, 20.32m, 20.40m and 20.46m. His 2020 best is 21.52m, while his South American record stands at 22.61m, set last year. Brazil’s Willian Dourado (19.05m) and William Braido (19.04m) completed the podium.

The women’s shot also produced good results, as Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo won the event with 18.57m. The 30-year-old, leader of the 2020 world lists with a national record of 19.53m, produced a strong series: 18.29m, 17.99m, 18.57 and 18.23m. Brazil’s Geisa Arcanjo was second with 17.30m.

Dongmo’s compatriot Liliana Cá was victorious in the discus, setting a PB of 61.91m. The 34-year-old Cá, 14th on the 2020 world lists, beat the Brazilian duo of Andressa de Morais (60.84m) and Fernanda Martins (60.46m), who was sixth at the 2019 World Championships.

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kipkemboi also produced a personal best with his victory in the 3000m steeplechase. The 24-year-old pulled away from the field after the first kilometre and was able to maintain his good pace to improve to 8:27.58 (from 8:30.92). Olympic finalist Altobeli da Silva of Brazil was second with a season’s best of 8:32.71.

The meeting was dominated by Brazilian athletes. Among those who produced impressive performances were Felipe Bardi dos Santos, Vitória Rosa, Gabriele dos Santos and Jucilene de Lima.

The 22-year-old Bardi dos Santos took the men’s 100m in a season’s best of 10.25 (-0.2m/s) ahead of Paulo André de Oliveira (10.30). Rosa also won the 100m. The 24-year-old, bronze medallist at the 2019 Pan-American Games, set a season’s best of 11.30 (0.3m/s) to capture the victory.

Gabriele dos Santos won the triple jump with a wind-assisted 14.10m (2.5m/s), beating 37-year-old Keila Costa (13.94m) and national record-holder Núbia Soares (13.84m).

Jucilene de Lima won the javelin with 60.89m, surpassing the 60-metre barrier for the first time in five years. The Brazilian record-holder has been battling back injuries for the past four seasons and was thrilled by the fact that she was able to compete well and without pain.

Eduardo Biscayart for World Athletics