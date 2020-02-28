

An assault on both the men's and women's records is expected at the Tokyo Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum level, on Sunday (1).

The best fields ever assembled for this race in the Japanese capital will be targeting Wilson Kipsang's 2:03:58 and Sarah Chepchirchir's 2:19:47, both set in 2017.

Three entrants with lifetime bests faster than Kipsang's mark head the men's field, all three from Ethiopia. Birhanu Legese is the fastest at 2:02:48, Getaneh Molla next at 2:03:34 with Sisay Lemma just a couple ticks behind with 2:03:36. All three set their bests in 2019 - Legese and Lemma in Berlin and Molla in Dubai - so should be near top form now.

Five more runners - Asefa Mengstu, Dickson Chumba, Hayle Lemi, El Hassan El Abbassi, and Titus Ekiru – come armed with sub-2:05 bests. The favourite may be Legese, the defending Tokyo Marathon champion, who recorded his personal best behind Kenenisa Bekele's world record attack in the German capital.

Although Molla stated his time goal as 2:03:55, he may be ready to run faster given his PB was set in his debut over the distance. The most ambitious runner may be Lemma who said he's gunning for a 2:02:00 performance.

Dickson Chumba, who won this race in 2014 and 2018, is going for a record third victory. He has run in every Tokyo Marathon since 2014 and never finished further back than third.

Aga and Dibaba head deep women's field

Four runners with personal bests faster than Chepchirchir's course record time will start the women’s race: Ruti Aga, who clocked 2:18:34 in Berlin in 2018; Birhane Dibaba who ran 2:18:46 in last year's quality Valencia race; Kenyan Valary Aiyabei, who clocked 2:19:10 in Frankfurt last year; and Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, who has a 2:19:46 best set in Prague last year.

With 2:19:52 credentials, Tigist Girma rounds out the sub-2:20 field. Four others have dipped under 2:22.

Dibaba, who has run in Tokyo five times, is the only multiple winner, collecting victories in 2015 and 2018. She said she's targeting a 2:18:30 performance and a third victory. Aga, the defending Tokyo champion, is aiming for a lifetime best. Although her marathon best is only 2:24:11, Senbere Teferi, with a 1:05:32 career best one of the fastest half marathon runners in history and the Ethiopian record holder, should also be capable of running with the field's sub-2:20 runners.

Another Olympic qualification opportunity for the locals

For Japanese men, Tokyo is important because a third spot on the Japanese Olympic marathon team is on the line. But it won't be easy. Only a successful assault on the 2:05:50 national record would clinch the team berth.

The race is thought to be between Suguru Osako, Yuta Shitara and Hiroto Inoue, the three fastest active marathoners in Japan. Osako, who trained in Kenya for his Tokyo build-up, is reportedly in greap shape. Inoue, who has been training in New Zealand, said his target time is 2:04:30.

Last year, Kensuke Horio, came from nowhere to finish first among Japanese. Will a similar scenario repeat?

Due to concerns over the outbreak of Coronavirus cases in Japan, organisers restricted entry to this year's race elite athletes only.

"We have been preparing for the Tokyo Marathon 2020 while implementing preventive safety measures, however, now that case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within Tokyo, we cannot continue to launch the event within the scale we originally anticipated," organisers said.

Ken Nakamura for World Athletics

Elite fields:



MEN -

Birhanu Legese (ETH), 2:02:48, 2019 Berlin

Getaneh Molla (ETH), 2:03:34, 2019 Dubai

Sisay Lemma (ETH), 2:03:36, 2019 Berlin

Asefa Mengstu (ETH), 2:04:06, 2018

Dubai Dickson Chumba (KEN), 2:04:32, 2014 Chicago

Hayle Lemi (ETH), 2:04:33, 2016 Dubai

El Hassan El Abbassi (BRN), 2:04:43, 2018 Valencia

Titus Ekiru (KEN), 2:04:46, 2019 Milano

Amos Kipruto (KEN), 2:05:43, 2017 Amsterdam

Bedan Karoki (KEN), 2:05:53, 2019 Chicago

Bashir Abdi (BEL), 2:06:14, 2019 Chicago



Japanese

Suguru Osako, 2:05:50, 2018 Chicago

Yuta Shitara, 2:06:11, 2018 Tokyo

Hiroto Inoue, 2:06:54, 2018 Tokyo

Kenji Yamamoto, 2:08:42, 2019 Lake Biwa

Kenta Murayama, 2:08:56, 2019 Berlin

Yuki Sato, 2:08:58, 2018 Tokyo

Hayato Sonoda, 2:09:34, 2018 Beppu-Oita

Daichi Kamino, 2:10:18, 2018 Tokyo

Kensuke Horio, 2:10:21, 2019 Tokyo

Daiji Kawai, 2:10:50, 2019 Lake Biwa

Shuho Dairokuno, 2:21:47, 2019 Beppu-Oita (27:46.55 10,000m)



WOMEN -

Ruti Aga (ETH), 2:18:34, 2018 Berlin

Birhane Dibaba (ETH), 2:18:46, 2019 Valencia

Valary Aiyabei (KEN), 2:19:10, 2019 Frankfurt

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR), 2:19:46, 2019 Praha

Tigist Girma (ETH), 2:19:52, 2019 Amsterdam

Azmera Gebru (ETH), 2:20:48, 2019 Amsterdam

Shure Demise (ETH), 2:20:59, 2015 Dubai

Selly Kaptich Chepyego (KEN), 2:21:06, 2019 Berlin

Shitaye Eshete (BRN), 2:21:33, 2019 Ljubljana

Marta Lema (ETH), 2:22:35, 2018 Toronto

Asefa Sutume Kebede (ETH), 2:23:31, 2019 Beijing

Senbere Teferi (ETH), 2:24:11, 2018 Dubai

Andrea Deelstra (NED), 2:26:46, 2015 Berlin