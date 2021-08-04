Vetter looks to build on strong start in Ostrava

Fresh from his world-leading 91.50m throw in Offenburg on Saturday (24), Germany’s 2017 world javelin champion Johannes Vetter has confirmed that he will compete at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Meeting, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, on 19 May.

"I have seldom felt as good after a competition as I did this time. That means the body has adapted well to the stresses and strains of training,” said Vetter, who will hope for another strong performance in Ostrava in front of the meeting director and world javelin record-holder Jan Zelezny.

"I’m very much looking forward to Ostrava and meeting Zelezny again.”

Before heading to the Golden Spike, where he threw 87.88m on his only previous appearance at the event in 2017, Vetter will compete at the European Throwing Cup in Split.

Joining Vetter in Ostrava will be the USA’s two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, who set the meeting record with 5.93m in 2019, and world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who is entered for the 800m where he could challenge the meeting record of 1:43.24 set by Wilfred Bungei in 2003.

Poland’s hammer great Anita Wlodarczyk is also confirmed as she continues her comeback after knee surgery.

Czech stars set to feature include Pavel Maslak in the 400m, Jakub Holusa and Filip Sasinek in the men’s 1500m, Simona Vrzalova in the women’s 1500m and Radek Juska in the long jump.

Discussions about the possibility of the event being able to welcome spectators are still being held.

