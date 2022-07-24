

Three-time world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor underwent surgery in Eldoret, Kenya, on Friday (26) for injuries sustained after he was struck by a motorcycle while on a training run on Thursday morning.

According to a report in the Daily Nation, Kamworor, 27, was hit from behind, sustaining injuries on his head and ankle. A doctor told the Daily Nation that the world half marathon record holder suffered a "right tibia shaft fracture, knee bruises and scalp laceration".

"It's nothing very clear yet, but certainly not life-threatening," said Jos Hermens, Director of Global Sports Communications, the management firm that represents Kamworor, in an email to World Athletics.

According to the Daily Nation report, the motorcyclist who struck Kamworor stopped to help the injured runner.

“I was one kilometre away from my home during my morning run when a speeding motorcycle hit me from behind and I fell down injuring my leg,” Kamworor told the Daily Nation.

“I also got injuries in my head and he helped me up and took me to the hospital where I was admitted.”

Kamworor was selected to Kenya's team for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, which were rescheduled to 17 October after the global coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements of most of the world's sporting events. He was also planning to defend his New York City Marathon title on 1 November until organisers announced the race's cancellation on Wednesday.

Bob Ramsak for World Athletics