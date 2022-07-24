

World Athletics wishes to invite tenderers to submit proposals for a three-year provision of service arrangement (2021, 2022, 2023) for ticketing operations at selected World Athletics Series events.

Ticketing plays a fundamental role in the success of World Athletics Series events. Fans around the globe have been identified as key stakeholders in order to create a healthier and fitter world. Athletics must be made available to the world by offering high-quality ticketing services and unique spectator experience.

The chosen ticketing supplier will be required to provide and assist with on-demand white-labelled ticketing solutions for organising committees while ensuring a high standard of user experience across all events. In addition, the ticketing supplier must be able to operate globally without geographical limitations.

The ticketing services are required for the following events:

World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 2021

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 2022

World Athletics Relays 2023 (host tbc)



The deadline for tenders is 2 October. More information and details of how to apply can be found in the invitation to tender.

World Athletics