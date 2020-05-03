Leer en español



Ximena Restrepo made history on the track back in 1992. In finishing third in the 400m at the Barcelona Games, Restrepo became Colombia’s first track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal, and the first Colombian woman to win an Olympic medal in any sport.

Almost two decades after retiring from competitive athletics, Restrepo continues to make history. Last year she was elected the first female Vice President of World Athletics.

Here, Restrepo talks about her new role within the sport.

- When you earned your Olympic bronze medal in 1992, you became Colombia's first woman to win an Olympic medal and Colombia's first track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal. In the aftermath of Olympic Games, which of those accolades seemed to resonate most back home in Colombia?

I believe being the first Colombian woman to win an Olympic medal is what resonated the most.

Colombian 400m sprinter Ximena Restrepo (Getty Images) © Copyright

- Your last big competition was the 2000 Olympics. Was it a difficult decision to retire?

It is always difficult to decide when to retire, but I got injured at the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart and after that I never really recovered. Because of my injury, I was never able to run again as I did in Barcelona. This made it a little easier to decide to retire.

- What would you say has been your greatest achievement to date?

The Olympic medal I won in Barcelona.

- At what stage of your career did you decide that you wanted to be involved in athletics on the governance side?

It was something I never really gave much thought to, it just happened naturally. After I retired, I was a coach for 10 years and then I started to get involved with the club board and then with the Chilean Federation and ConSudAtle. It just flowed naturally, probably because I always felt that I wanted to give something in return for everything athletics gave me.

- You joined the IAAF Athletes' Commission in 2001. What attracted you to joining the commission?

I wanted to know how athletics worked from the inside and figure out how I’d be able to help up-and-coming athletes and share my experiences with them.

- You recently became the first female Vice President of World Athletics. How do you feel the governance of the sport will benefit from having gender equity in senior roles?

In any organisation – especially one that governs a sport in which men and women compete side by side and in the same conditions – gender equity is fundamental. Men and women complement each other and create a synergy that will undoubtedly make World Athletics grow.

- Your oldest daughter, Martina, now competes internationally. What advice have you given her?

My advice to her was to be patient and to work hard.

- You have experienced the sport as an athlete, a fan, an administrator and now as the parent of an international-level athlete. Based on these experiences, how do you feel the sport has changed over the past 30 years?

Intrinsically I don’t think the sport has changed that much; excelling at anything will always require effort and lots of work. But I do believe that the way our sport is conducted has changed dramatically. World Athletics has become a modern and professional organisation where there is room for everybody. It is an organisation that is aware of how the world is changing and is working hard to face the challenges that this ever-transforming society demands.

- What are your hopes for the future of women in athletics?

I hope that, through athletics, we can help more women all over the world achieve their goals and show their capabilities. There are still many countries where it is very difficult for women to practice any sport and where achieving positions of leadership is unthinkable. That’s why I believe that World Athletics, through working towards achieving gender equity in athletics as a whole, will hopefully provide an example for other organisations to follow.

Restrepo: 'La equidad de género es fundamental para hacer crecer el atletismo'

Ximena Restrepo hizo historia en la pista en 1992. Al terminar tercera en los 400 metros en los Juegos Olímpicos de Barcelona, Restrepo se convirtió en la primera atleta colombiana en ganar una medalla olímpica en atletismo y la primera mujer de Colombia en ganar una medalla olímpica en cualquier deporte.

Casi dos décadas después de retirarse del atletismo, Restrepo continúa haciendo historia. El año pasado fue elegida la primera mujer Vicepresidenta de World Athletics.

Aquí, Restrepo habla de su nuevo papel dentro del deporte.

- Cuando ganaste la medalla de bronce olímpico en 1992, te convertiste en la primera mujer colombiana en ganar una medalla olímpica y en la primera atleta de Colombia en ganar una medalla olímpica. Después de los Juegos Olímpicos, ¿cuál de esos reconocimientos pareció tener más impacto en Colombia?

Creo que ser la primera mujer colombiana en ganar una medalla olímpica es lo que más impactó a la gente.

- Tu última gran competición fueron los Juegos del 2000. ¿Fue una decisión difícil retirarte?

Siempre es difícil decidir cuándo retirarse, pero me lesioné en los Campeonatos Mundiales de 1993 en Stuttgart y después de eso nunca me recuperé completamente. Debido a mi lesión, nunca pude volver a correr como lo hice en Barcelona. Esto hizo un poco más fácil decidir retirarme.



- ¿Cuál dirías que ha sido tu mayor logro hasta ahora?

La medalla olímpica que gané en Barcelona.

- ¿En qué momento de tu carrera decidiste que querías participar en el lado que gobierna y dirige el atletismo?

Fue algo en lo que nunca pensé mucho, simplemente sucedió de forma natural. Después de retirarme, fui entrenadora durante 10 años y luego empecé a involucrarme con la junta directiva del club y luego con la Federación Chilena y CONSUDATLE. Todo fluyó de forma natural, probablemente porque siempre sentí que quería dar algo a cambio de todo lo que el atletismo me dio a mí.

1992 Olympic 400m bronze medallist Ximena Restrepo speaks at the media development project in Cali (Nicolas Salazar) © Copyright

- Fuiste elegida miembro de la Comisión de Atletas de la IAAF en 2001. ¿Qué te motivó a hacer parte de la comisión?

Quería saber cómo funcionaba el atletismo desde adentro y averiguar cómo podría ayudar a los atletas en ascenso y compartir mis experiencias con ellos.

- Recientemente te convertiste en la primera mujer vicepresidenta de World Athletics. ¿Cómo crees que la gestión del deporte se beneficiará de la equidad de género en los puestos de responsabilidad?

En cualquier organización, especialmente en la que gobierna un deporte en el que hombres y mujeres compiten juntos y en las mismas condiciones, la equidad de género es fundamental. Hombres y mujeres se complementan entre sí y crean una sinergia que, sin duda, hará crecer el atletismo mundial.

- Tu hija mayor, Martina, ahora compite internacionalmente. ¿Qué consejo le has dado?

Mi consejo para ella fue: sé paciente y traba duro.

- Has experimentado el deporte como atleta, aficionada, ejecutiva y ahora como madre de una atleta de nivel internacional. Basándose en esas experiencias, ¿cómo crees que ha cambiado el deporte en los últimos 30 años?

No creo que el deporte haya cambiado tanto de manera intrínseca. Sobresalir en cualquier ámbito siempre requiere esfuerzos y mucho trabajo. Pero sí creo que la forma en la que se lidera nuestro deporte ha cambiado drásticamente. World Athletics se ha convertido en una organización moderna y profesional donde hay sitio para todos. Es una organización que es consciente de cómo está cambiando el mundo y que trabaja duro para afrontar los retos que exige esta sociedad en constante transformación.

- ¿Cuáles son tus esperanzas para el futuro de las mujeres en el atletismo?

Espero que, a través del atletismo, podamos ayudar a más mujeres de todo el mundo a alcanzar sus objetivos y demostrar sus capacidades. Todavía hay muchos países en los que resulta muy difícil para las mujeres practicar algún deporte y en los que es impensable alcanzar posiciones de liderazgo. Por eso creo y espero que World Athletics, con sus esfuerzos para lograr la equidad de género en el atletismo en su conjunto, será un ejemplo a seguir para otras organizaciones.