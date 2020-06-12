

We conclude our Area in Focus series look at Oceania with a selection of images which show how athletes from the area have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Commonwealth high jump champion Brandon Starc

“The international scene is huge for us,” said the 2018 Diamond League champion. “The postponement (of the Olympics) is actually a bummer. I was training super well, doing training PBs these past couple of weeks. I was ready for this year. I’m in great shape right now."

New Zealand javelin record-holder Tori Peeters

"I've been in lockdown on my boyfriend's farm so I’ve turned one of the garages into my own personal gym," says Peeters, who added five metres to her own national record earlier this year with 62.04m. "I’ve been doing some standing throws with the javelin but nothing too full on, I’m missing it now and can’t wait to get back on the track."

400m world leader and 2012 Olympic finalist Steven Solomon of Australia

"No access to gyms means getting creative with strength training at home."

New Zealand 1500m champion Angie Petty

"We bought a treadmill two days before lock down in case we wouldn't be able to run outside our home and thought it would be a great investment for us to have long term," said the 2015 World University Games 800m champion. "I'm super thankful to have space at home so that I can keep my strength training going through lockdown."



Meanwhile, away from sport...





Fijian sprinter Helenia Young celebrated the end of her lockdown on the Gold Coast by climbing to the top of Brisbane's 74-metre high Story Bridge.



And Regine Tugade-Watson, a 2016 Olympian for Guam, graduated from the US Naval Academy on 20 May - and got married nine days later.