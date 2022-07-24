

In anticipation, few events at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games seemed as predictable as the women’s hammer throw.

World record-holder and world champion Mihaela Melinte of Romania and her closest rival, Olga Kuzenkova of Russia, had a lock on the gold and silver medals with only the order to be decided. The rest were battling for the bronze medal.

If that was the pre-ordained order, someone forgot to tell Kamila Skolimowska who rose to the occasion to take the most unexpected gold medal of the Games. A month short of her eighteenth birthday and already world youth champion and world U20 record holder, the Polish teen may clearly have been one for the future – but few expected the future to arrive on 29 September, 2000.

Skolimowska’s victory completed a hammer throw double for Poland. Szymon Ziolkowski had taken the men’s gold medal a few days earlier. Ziolkowski himself had just turned 24, though that seemed to make him almost a doddering veteran alongside his co-gold medallist.

Kamila Skolimowska at the 2000 Olympic Games (AFP/Getty Images) © Copyright

Sydney was the first Olympics at which the women’s hammer had been contested. The event had made its world championships debut in Seville the previous year – Melinte and Kuzenokova the gold and silver medallists, respectively – and been introduced at European and Commonwealth level a year before that.

Skolimowska and Ziolkowski both established legacies, especially so in the case of Skolimowska. Before Sydney, Poland had taken just one Olympic and one world championships bronze medal in men’s hammer. In the most recent decade, Polish throwers Pawel Fajdek and Wojcech Nowicki have been dominant forces.

Skolimowska’s impact was just as pronounced, with a direct link to 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk, who has dominated the event throughout the last 10 years, bringing others along in her wake.

Tragically, Skolimowska has not been around to enjoy this success. In February, 2009, she died suddenly after suffering a pulmonary embolism while training on Portugal’s Algarve coast. Fittingly, Wlodarczyk won the first of her (so far) four world championships later that year in Berlin.

Sydney 2000: the lead-up

As noted already, Skolimowska was not a gold medal fancy coming into Sydney 2000, but she was clearly an athlete of promise, a young thrower in an even younger event. She became European junior champion at the age of 14, world youth champion and a world championships representative at 16.

Nonetheless, Skolimowska was not ranked in the likely top 10 in Track & Field News’s preview, possibly reflecting her youth and her DNQ in Seville. Some impressive performances may have just missed the publishing deadline, too. Skolimowska threw a world junior record 70.66m in late August and defeated one of the medal fancies, Kirsten Munchow, just a week before the Games.

Still, even with Skolimowska coming to Sydney in the best form of her brief career, Melinte and Kuzenkova had over four metres on her on that year’s world list and boasted the year’s 10 best throws between them. France’s Manuela Montebrun was third on the list at 71.18m with Skolimowska fourth.

Sydney 2000: the competition

Kamila Skolimowska was ready to throw her best when the Olympic competition began. In pulling off an upset, though, it helps if things fall your way. She took care of what she could control, throwing 66.30m in the first qualifying pool behind Kuzenkova’s overall lead of 70.60m.

Kamila Skolimowska in the hammer at the 2000 Olympic Games (Getty Images) © Copyright

Then things started to happen. Melinte had warmed up with the others in the second pool but no sooner had the throwers entered the stadium than she was belatedly informed of an earlier doping infraction and escorted back out. The Romanian team had been advised but the information had not been passed on to Melinte.

When throwing did get under way, Montebrun, who had thrown 71.18m in France three weeks earlier, could manage no further than 57.77m. Suddenly two of the top four throwers for the year were out of contention.

Australia’s Debbie Sosimenko led for two rounds in the final two days later. Despite fervent home crowd support, however, she could not improve on her opening 67.95m and finished fifth.

Skolimowska fouled her first throw, produced a 66.33m effort in the second but then upped the ante in the third round with a world junior record 71.16m to take the lead. Still Kuzenkova threatened: a throw anywhere near her season’s best, much less her outright best, would suffice. She moved to the silver medal position with 69.64m in the third round, then improved to 69.77m with her fourth throw.

But when she most needed to step up, the Russian thrower fouled her final two attempts and the first Olympic gold medal in women’s hammer throw belonged to Skolimowska. Thirty-five days before her eighteenth birthday, she was Olympic champion.

“While you see a chance, take it,” the song goes. Skolimowska soon affirmed the truth of the adage. At the world junior championships in Chile, a few weeks later, she failed to qualify for the final. The following year she was fourth in the world championships in Edmonton, then came back to Australia for two more big wins in the Goodwill Games in Brisbane and the IAAF Grand Prix Final in Melbourne.

The youngest-ever Olympic hammer champion finished fifth in defence of her title in Athens in 2004. In Beijing, four years later, she failed to record a valid throw in the final. Her successor, Anita Wlodarczyk, finished fourth.

London 2012: Wlodarczyk picks up the Skolimowska’s gauntlet

With a world championships gold medal already to her name, Wlodarczyk went on to win the first of two Olympic gold medals at London 2012.

Wlodarczyk also, quite literally, stepped into Skolimowska’s shoes and put her fate in her late teammate’s hands. As reported by Jon Mulkeen and Marta Mikiel for World Athletics in 2014:

“(In London) Wlodarczyk wore throwing shoes and gloves that used to belong to her old friend, given to her by Skolimowska’s family.

“’When I entered the Olympic stadium in London, I asked Kamila to be with me,’ said Wlodarczyk whose original silver medal at those Games was upgraded to gold with the eventual disqualification of Tatyana Lysenko.

“I won the medal thanks to her and I dedicated it to her.”

Four years later, Wlodarczyk retained her title at the Rio 2016 Games, spectacularly crowning one of the morning sessions with a world record 82.29m.

Len Johnson for World Athletics