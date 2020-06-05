

Today marks World Environment Day, the United Nations’ most renowned annual day to promote worldwide environmental action and awareness. To help mark the day, we spoke with 2018 World Athlete of the Year Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia to share some of her thoughts on environmental conservation as her country prepared to co-host this year’s commemoration.

Caterine Ibarguen feels fortunate to be born and live in a biodiversity-rich country like Colombia. With the Tokyo Olympics as her next big goal, she is equally committed to protecting the environment for current and future generations.

Growing up in the fertile lands of Uraba region, by the Caribbean sea, the two-time world and reigning Olympic triple jump champion got her first lesson on how to respect the environment.

“I was in third or fourth year in elementary school, when our teacher taught us to never throw litter on the ground, but to dispose of it in a container.”

She has fond memories of trips to the nearby Apartado River in her hometown of the same name. “We would prepare “sancocho” (a vegetable and meat-reach thick soup) by the river and we would leave the place exactly as we found it.”

An animal lover, she has had pets and is also very sensitive to how horses are treated to carry loads and how they are oftentimes abused to carry overloads.

Her hometown of Apartado is known for its vast banana plantations. “You are surrounded by nature,” she said.

As she moved to Medellin to pursue her athletics career in 1997, her appreciation for the environment grew.

In Medellin, she has seen first hand how the city, known for its cool conditions as it sits at 1500m above sea level, has also become warmer.

“I remember on my first trips to Medellin, I always had to dress warmer coming from a hotter place. Not anymore. As people have access to more cars, I have seen how pollution has changed the city’s landscape. We often have dark clouds and the city has now established environmental days to reduce the use of the cars on the road.”

Ibarguen understands the fine balance between economic growth and respect for the environment.

"On my first trips from home in Apartado to Medellin, it would take us 12 hours on the road. As a new highway was built through the mountains, travel time was reduced significantly but has also weakened the mountains and as a result, we see landslides.”

“I am also aware of the consequences of trying to change the course of the Apartado River to build new housing projects. That led to flooding in many houses.”

At home, Ibarguen tries to lead by example, sorting her litter and recycling. She has taught her four nephews, aged 9-17, and has seen how they have embraced her message. “I may not influence everyone, but it is encouraging to see how they have adopted this as part of their daily life.”

In Colombia, she said, “People have become increasingly conscious about the environment. It has already been damaged and if we do not react - we won't be able to live on this planet.”

As she started to travel internationally for competitions, she also learned from other experiences elsewhere, primarily about the three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle. “We are adopting some of those at home by eliminating plastic bags at shopping centres. It is a cultural mind shift.”

With a busy schedule as a professional athlete, Ibarguen looks forward to getting more involved with environmentally-related projects after her retirement, with a focus on children and youth.

“Organisations have approached me and I understand the role I can play to support our youth in Colombia. I have been involved with the Sports Ministry and I want to contribute to make athletes better human beings through education and the environment will be a huge part.

Respecting the environment is respecting yourself and your family.”

Javier Clavelo Robinson for World Athletics

Respetar el medio ambiente es respetarse a uno mismo, Caterine Ibarguen

Hoy se celebra el Día Mundial del Medio Ambiente, el día anual más reconocido de las Naciones Unidas para promover la acción y la concienciación sobre el medio ambiente en todo el mundo. Para conmemorar el día, hablamos con la Atleta Mundial del Año 2018, Caterine Ibargüen de Colombia, para compartir algunas de sus ideas sobre la conservación del medio ambiente mientras su país se preparaba para ser co-anfitrión de la conmemoración de este año.

Caterine Ibargüen se siente afortunada de vivir en un país con una biodiversidad tan rica como Colombia. Con la mente puesta en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio, la campeona olímpica y ex doble monarca mundial de triple salto siente igual compromiso de proteger el medio ambiente para las generaciones actuales y futuras.

Criada en las tierras fértiles de la región del Urabá, Ibargüen recuerda su primera lección sobre el cuidado al medio ambiente. “Estaba en tercero o cuarto grado cuando nuestro maestro nos enseñó a no tirar basura al suelo. Allá iba yo recogiendo desechos para botarlos en el buen lugar”.

En su infancia guarda gratos recuerdos de viajes al río Apartadó en su ciudad natal del mismo nombre. “Preparábamos sancocho (sopa rica en carne y verduras) en el río y dejábamos el lugar limpio como lo encontramos”.

Amante de las mascotas- Caterine ya tuvo una- y confiesa su sensibilidad por los caballos utilizados para carga. “Desde niña me dolía ver cuando abusan de ellos”.

Su natal Apartadó es conocida por sus plantaciones de banano. “Estás rodeada por la naturaleza”. Al mudarse a Medellín en 1997 para continuar su carrera atlética, su aprecio por el medio ambiente aumento.

“Vengo de un lugar más caluroso y siempre tenía que abrigarme en Medellín”, ciudad situada a 1500m del nivel del mar. “Con el tiempo, ya no siento ese frío. Ahora la gente tiene más acceso a los autos y veo cómo la contaminación ha cambiado el paisaje de la ciudad”.

En estos 23 años, “hemos visto nubes negras y la ciudad ha establecido dias ambientales para reducir la circulación de los carros. Hay aun gente inconciente, pero tenemos que verlo como un beneficio para todos. Es como cuidarte a ti y a tu familia”.

Ibarguen comprende el equilibrio entre el crecimiento económico y el respeto al entorno. “Mis primeros viajes de Apartadó a Medellín me tomaban 12 en la carretera. Con la construcción de una nueva carretera, se abrieron túneles en las montañas y si bien es viaje es mas rapido tambien ha debilitado las montañas y con frecuencia vemos deslaves”.

Ibargüen también ha sido testigo del impacto humano en su natal Apartadó. Al cambiar el curso del río para construir nuevos proyectos, eso produjo inundaciones en muchas casas.

En casa, la mejor atleta del mundo en 2018 trata de liderar con el ejemplo. “Enseño a mis cuatro sobrinos (edades entre 9 y 17 años) y ya saben cómo separar el plástico y el papel. Quizás no pueda influir en todo el mundo, pero la gente lo ha asimilado bien. El medio ambiente ya está estropeado. Si no lo vemos como algo extremo, no se podría vivir”.

En la medida que comenzó a viajar a competencias internacionales, Ibargüen ha aprendido de buenas prácticas medioambientales en el mundo, sobretodo las tres R: reducir, reutilizar y reciclar. “Estamos adoptando varias de esas aquí al eliminar las bolsas plásticas los centros comerciales. Hay que cambiar la mentalidad”.

Inmersa en una vida intensa como atleta profesional, Ibargüen desea involucrarse más en proyectos relativos al medio ambiente con énfasis en los niños y los jóvenes, tras su retiro de la alta competición.

“Me llegan propuestas e iniciativas para aportar a la juventud. Quiero involucrarme en el crecimiento de los jóvenes, a formarlos como mejores seres humanos a través del deporte y la educación. Mientras, apoyo muchas campañas del Ministerio del Deporte para tomar conciencia sobre el medio ambiente. Respetar el medio ambiente es respetarte a ti y tu familia”, concluyó.

Javier Clavelo Robinson para World Athletics