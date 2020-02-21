

Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the Villa de Madrid meeting, the seventh and final stop on the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour.



This page will be updated regularly throughout Thursday and right up until the competition begins on Friday, incorporating news gathered from our team on the ground in Madrid and from World Athletics', local organisers' and athletes' social media channels.

To get up to speed, here's our in-depth meeting preview and current Tour standings.

Updates: Jon Mulkeen. Photos: Dan Vernon.