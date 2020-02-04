

Welcome to our comprehensive lead-in coverage to the PSD-Bank Meeting Dusseldorf, the third meeting of the 2020 IAAF World Indoor Tour.



This page will be updated regularly throughout the day today and right up until the competition begins on Tuesday, incorporating news gathered from our team on the ground in Dusseldorf and from World Athletics', local organisers' and athletes' social media channels. To get up to speed, here's our in-depth meeting preview.

Updates: Bob Ramsak