logo
World Athletics Championships Oregon22
Seiko Countdown354d 22h 39m 13s

Report18 Apr 2021

Ndikumwenayo and Amebaw win in Albufeira

FacebookTwitterEmail

Thierry Ndikumwenayo wins the Almond Blossom Cross Country in Albufeira (© Organisers)


Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo and Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw Ayel were victorious at the Almond Blossom Cross Country, the third and final meeting in the truncated 2021 World Athletics Cross Country Permit series, in Albufeira on Sunday (18).

Ndikumwenayo, who finished ninth at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, was ultimately a comfortable winner of the men’s race. Portugal’s Rui Teixeira, Uganda’s Hosea Kiplangat, Ireland’s Sean Tobin and Spain’s Fernando Carro joined Ndikumwenayo in the lead pack in the early stages, covering the first of four two-kilometre laps in 6:32.

Teixeira was dropped before the half-way point, leaving the four other men to reach the end of the second lap in 12:53. Tobin then had a brief stint at the front the pack on the third lap while Carro faded out of contention.

But Ndikumwenayo moved up a gear on the final circuit and opened up a gap over Kiplangat and Tobin, completing the 8.1km course in 25:22. 20-year-old Kiplangat took second place in 25:30 and Tobin placed third in 25:39.

 
Likina Amebaw wins at the Almond Blossom Cross Country in Albufeira

 

Amebaw’s victory was also decisive. The Spain-based Ethiopian ran with the pack for the first lap, covering it in 7:54, but by the time she had covered the second lap, she had opened up a three-second lead on Spanish Olympian Maria Azucena Diaz.

Amebaw continued to extend her lead on the final loop, reaching the finish line of the 6.1km course in 22:42. Diaz maintained her runner-up spot, clocking 22:51, while Clara Vinaras was third in 23:03.

“This is the last big international cross country competition of the year, so I am very happy to win it,” said Amebaw. “This is amazing for me.”

Leading results

Women (6.1km)
1 Likina Amebaw Ayel (ETH) 22:42
2 Maria Azucena Diaz (ESP) 22:51
3 Clara Vinaras (ESP) 23:03
4 Carla Martinho (POR) 23:26
5 Beatriz Rodrigues (POR) 23:55

Men (8.1km)
1 Thierry Ndikumwenayo (BDI) 25:22
2 Hosea Kiplangat (UGA) 25:30
3 Sean Tobin (IRL) 25:39
4 Rui Pinto (POR) 25:55
5 Fernando Carro (ESP) 26:26

BACK
Pages related to this article
Athletes
Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO
profile
newspaper
Likina AMEBAW
profile
newspaper
Competitions
World Athletics Cross Country Permit
medal
newspaper
Related articles
kiplimo-gemechu-win-campaccio-cross-country

21 MAR 2021

Kiplimo and Gemechu reign supreme at Campacci...

cinque-mulini-2021-melak-gemechu

28 MAR 2021

Gemechu and Melak secure Ethiopian double at ...

Related links
Latest News
18 Jul 2021

Zhoya, Adeleke and Askag shine at European U20 Championships in Tallinn

17 Jul 2021

Chevrier breaks course record at La Montee du Nid d’Aigle

13 Jul 2021

Bromell and Katir shine in Gateshead at final pre-Olympic test