Ndikumwenayo and Amebaw win in Albufeira



Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo and Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw Ayel were victorious at the Almond Blossom Cross Country, the third and final meeting in the truncated 2021 World Athletics Cross Country Permit series, in Albufeira on Sunday (18).

Ndikumwenayo, who finished ninth at the 2019 World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, was ultimately a comfortable winner of the men’s race. Portugal’s Rui Teixeira, Uganda’s Hosea Kiplangat, Ireland’s Sean Tobin and Spain’s Fernando Carro joined Ndikumwenayo in the lead pack in the early stages, covering the first of four two-kilometre laps in 6:32.

Teixeira was dropped before the half-way point, leaving the four other men to reach the end of the second lap in 12:53. Tobin then had a brief stint at the front the pack on the third lap while Carro faded out of contention.

But Ndikumwenayo moved up a gear on the final circuit and opened up a gap over Kiplangat and Tobin, completing the 8.1km course in 25:22. 20-year-old Kiplangat took second place in 25:30 and Tobin placed third in 25:39.





Likina Amebaw wins at the Almond Blossom Cross Country in Albufeira

Amebaw’s victory was also decisive. The Spain-based Ethiopian ran with the pack for the first lap, covering it in 7:54, but by the time she had covered the second lap, she had opened up a three-second lead on Spanish Olympian Maria Azucena Diaz.

Amebaw continued to extend her lead on the final loop, reaching the finish line of the 6.1km course in 22:42. Diaz maintained her runner-up spot, clocking 22:51, while Clara Vinaras was third in 23:03.

“This is the last big international cross country competition of the year, so I am very happy to win it,” said Amebaw. “This is amazing for me.”

Leading results

Women (6.1km)

1 Likina Amebaw Ayel (ETH) 22:42

2 Maria Azucena Diaz (ESP) 22:51

3 Clara Vinaras (ESP) 23:03

4 Carla Martinho (POR) 23:26

5 Beatriz Rodrigues (POR) 23:55

Men (8.1km)

1 Thierry Ndikumwenayo (BDI) 25:22

2 Hosea Kiplangat (UGA) 25:30

3 Sean Tobin (IRL) 25:39

4 Rui Pinto (POR) 25:55

5 Fernando Carro (ESP) 26:26