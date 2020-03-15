

The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Tour, a series of the seven finest indoor meetings on the planet, gets underway later this week with the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on 25 January.

The fifth edition of the series includes stops in Karlsruhe on 31 January, Dusseldorf on 4 February, Torun on 8 February, Glasgow on 15 February, before taking in the newest addition to the circuit, Lievin on 19 February. The final meeting on the World Athletics Indoor Tour will be held in Madrid on 21 February.

The World Athletics website will provide a preview and pre-meeting updates ahead of each fixture as well as an in-depth post-competition report. And be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional World Athletics Indoor Tour coverage.

Live results will be available on each meeting’s website:

Boston

Karlsruhe

Dusseldorf

Torun

Glasgow

Lievin

Madrid

Each meeting will be shown by national broadcasters, and some will be available to an international audience:



Disciplines and scoring

The tour will feature 11 point-scoring disciplines, six for men – 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump and shot put – and five for women – 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump.

Points will be awarded as follows:

1st place – 10 points

2nd place – 7 points

3rd place – 5 points

4th place – 3 points

Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their point score and the athlete with the most points in each discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the winner at the finale in Madrid and receive the US$20,000 bonus. The winners of each individual event will receive US$3000 with the tour offering a combined prize purse of US$570,350.

The tour winners will also be eligible for wildcard entry to the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2020, subject to the approval of their national federation.