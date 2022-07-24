

Johannes Vetter and Andreas Hofmann of Germany will join Olympic champion Thomas Röhler in a high-powered javelin throw field at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Turku, Finland, on 11 August.

The trio have a long history with the competition, said the meeting's athletes' liaison Arttu Salonen, who is in charge of making sure the athletes reach the southwestern Finnish city.

Most athletes that are currently being accepted to participate in the meeting are from countries where quarantine is not needed when both arriving into and departing from Finland, Salonen said. Depending on where the athlete is coming from, he added, organisers may require that athletes undergo a Covid-19 test in their home country. Salonen also explained that all athletes' transportation will be conducted in line with the guidelines World Athletics recommended, meaning that contact with others remain at a minimum.

Röhler, whose appearance was announced in May, has competed in Turku six times, winning twice. At the 2016 edition, he threw over 90 metres twice, with 91.28m and 91.04m efforts. Röhler said his return to Turku will be one of the major highlights of the abbreviated season.

Vetter, the 2017 world champion, has competed at the Turku meeting twice and Hofmann, the 2018 European silver medallist, three times. But neither has yet managed a victory.

Salonen said that the German trio will not be the only top names in Turku, with other announcements expected soon.

The Turku programme:

Men: 100m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 3000m steeplechase, discus throw and javelin throw

Women: 1500m, 100m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, pole vault and high jump

Organisers for World Athletics