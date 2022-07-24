

Former world champion Piotr Malachowski of Poland and Slovenia's rising star Kristjan Ceh have been added to the men's discus fields for the Paavo Nurmi Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Turku, Finland, on 11 August.

Malachowski, the 2015 world champion, is a two-time Olympic silver medallist in the event while Ceh, 21, has illustrated this season that he's shaping into the event's future star. The European U23 champion last year, Ceh has twice improved Slovenia's national record in 2020, first to 66.29m on 7 June and again to 68.75m on 23 June, elevating him to third on this year's world list.

Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania, the 2017 world champion and 2018 European champion, will also be in the field. The 29-year-old has thrown 68.68m this season, about a metre shy of his 69.59m lifetime best.

That trio will take on reigning world champion Daniel Stahl, who was previous announced. The Swede is familiar with Turku - his mother was born and raised in the Finnish city and his grandmother still lives there.

Organisers are also piecing together a solid women's pole vault field.

Tina Sutej of Slovenia, who improved her national record to 4.75m this year, has signed on, along with Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain and Nikoleta Kiriaokopoulou of Greece, the 2018 European silver and bronze medallists, respectively. Angelica Moser of Switzerland, the 2019 European U23 champion, and Swede Michaela Meijer, who has topped 4.72m this season, will be in the field as well.

