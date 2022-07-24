

Spain will send a team of five men and three women to the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 on 17 October.

The men's squad is led by Juan Antonio Perez, who boasts a 1:00:58 career best set in Valencia last year, and includes Adel Mechaal and veteran Ayad Lamdassem, both multiple medallists at the continental level on the track and in cross country.

Elena Loyo, the reigning national half marathon champion, leads the women's team.

Spanish team for Gdynia

Men: Antonio Abadia, Jorge Blanco, Ayad Lamdassem, Adel Mechaal, Juan Antonio Perez

Women: Marta Galimany, Elena Loyo, Laura Méndez