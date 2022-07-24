

Four-time world hammer champion Pawel Fajdek, double world pole vault medallist Piotr Lisek and European 400m champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic are just some of the Polish stars set to compete at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Silesia on 6 September.

Named in honour of the late 2000 Olympic hammer champion, the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial has always showcased Poland’s top athletes and international stars, especially in the hammer.

Fajdek has won the men’s hammer at six previous editions of the meeting. His first win came in 2011 and in 2014 he set the meeting record of 83.48m, a mark that was also a Polish record. That marked the start of five consecutive wins at the Skolimowska Memorial, but his run came to an end last year when he was narrowly beaten by European champion Wojciech Nowicki.

Lisek has also notched up numerous victories at the Skolimowska Memorial, winning in 2015, 2018 and 2019. His win in Silesia last year was his final competition before heading to Doha for the World Championships, where he went on to earn the bronze medal.

Swiety-Ersetic is another regular at the meeting. The European champion has finished runner-up in the 400m at the past two editions, and just missed out on victory last year when finishing 0.07 behind Allyson Felix, so she is keen to come out on top this year.

“I love the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial,” said Swiety-Ersetic. “I always get good results at this meeting because the organisers make sure that the competitors are of the highest calibre.”

World 1500m bronze medallist Marcin Lewandowski, European shot put champion Michal Haratyk, 2017 European indoor shot put champion Konrad Bukowiecki and European indoor 60m champion Ewa Swoboda are also set to compete at the meeting.

Organisers for World Athletics