The Wanda Diamond League today announces further changes to its 2020 calendar, with the postponement of a second Chinese meeting until 2021.
Originally scheduled to have taken place on 17th October, the meeting would have joined Shanghai to become one of two Chinese meetings on the Wanda Diamond League circuit.
The new meeting has now been postponed, and is to be launched in 2021, when the Wanda Diamond League hopes to return to a full calendar of 15 meetings.The new host city, as well as further details about the meeting, will be revealed in due course.
The 2020 Wanda Diamond League season will now culminate in Doha on 25th September. Click here to see the full calendar.
