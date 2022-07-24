

Organisers of the Golden Spike meeting have confirmed that two-time world champion Karsten Warholm will compete in the 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on 8 September.

The Norwegian won at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm last month in a European record of 46.87, the second-fastest time in history behind Kevin Young’s 46.78 world record from the 1992 Olympic Games.

Having come within 0.09 of Young’s mark, Warholm now wants another chance to break the world record.

“It has been exactly two years since I was there last time for Continental Cup, but this will be my first appearance at the Golden Spike meeting,” he said. “I’d like to thank the organisers in Ostrava for being patient regarding my possible participation. We are very serious about the Covid-19 precautions, so that has been an important issue. The organisers have taken that challenge very seriously also.”

There have also been some high-quality additions to the women’s 1500m field as world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon will line up against 800m world leader Jemma Reekie, whose participation had been previously announced.

In the men’s 1500m, world indoor champion Samuel Tefera will take on world indoor mile record-holder Yomif Kejelcha and both will have an eye on Cornelius Chirchir’s meeting record of 3:31.17 that has stood since 2003.