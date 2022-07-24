

Golden Spike meeting director Jan Zelezny today announced the latest top names for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on 8 September.

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, who leads the world lists this year with his lifetime best of 22.91m, will try to maintain his winning streak. The world silver medallist, who last week threw 22.56m in Des Moines, will have one eye on the meeting record of 22.27m set last year by Tom Walsh.

Triple jump rivals Christian Taylor, Hugues Fabrice Zango and Pedro Pablo Pichardo will clash again. Zango came out on top in Szekesfehervar earlier this month, leaping a world-leading 17.43m to finish just ahead of Taylor (17.34m) with Pichardo in third (17.28m).

In the men’s 5000m, world silver medallist and world U20 record-holder Selemon Barega will target the meeting record of 12:48.81 set in 2003 by Saif Saeed Shaheen, the steeplechase world record-holder.

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks will face 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie and Olympic champion Thiago Braz in the men’s pole vault, while the women’s event features Britain’s Holly Bradshaw, winner at the recent Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Swedish record-holder Michaela Meijer and Slovenian record-holder Tina Sutej.

In the women’s 300m hurdles, two-time world champion Zuzana Hejnova – who holds the world best for the rarely-run event at 38.16 – will be up against world leader Femke Bol, European champion Lea Sprunger and Britain’s Jessie Knight.

Several other clashes had been announced previously, including Sifan Hassan taking on Letesenbet Gidey in the 5000m, Daniel Stahl, Andrius Gudzius and Kristjan Ceh in the discus, and Babora Spotakova and Sara Kolak in the javelin.

Organisers for World Athletics