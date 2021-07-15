Oslo Diamond League to move to later date

The Oslo Bislett Games, a Wanda Diamond League meeting, will be held at a later date than originally scheduled in 2021 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Organisers hope to be in a position to announce a new date for the event – which had been planned for 10 June – and any other changes to dates or cities for meetings in the Diamond League series, early next week.

“Following the announcement by the Norwegian Government relating to hosting events in Norway due to Covid-19, the Wanda Diamond League Oslo meeting will be moving to a later date. We would like to confirm that the meeting will not be cancelled,” said the Diamond League.

“Given the continuing pandemic situation, particularly within Europe, the Diamond League Board continues to monitor all the meets and are committed to finding alternative dates or venues wherever possible to ensure athletes have good competition options in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympic Games and afterwards in the build up to next year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.”

The Oslo Bislett Games had been scheduled as the fourth event in the 2021 Wanda Diamond League series, which is due to begin in Rabat on 23 May and move on to Doha on 28 May. The Italian leg of the series – the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea – has been announced for Florence, at the ASICS Firenze Marathon Stadium, on 4 June.

World Athletics