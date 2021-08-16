World record-holders Duplantis, Zango, Chepkoech and Tefera confirmed for Lievin

Organisers of the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF have announced a host of global stars who will compete at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting on 9 February in Liévin.

The men’s pole vault, featuring five members of the event’s six-metre club, looks set to be one of the main highlights of the meeting. World record-holder Mondo Duplantis will take on 2012 Olympic champion and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie as well as two-time world champion Sam Kendricks, Olympic champion Thiago Braz and world bronze medallist Piotr Lisek.

Hugues Fabrice Zango, who broke the world indoor triple jump record earlier this year with 18.07m, will also be in action. The world bronze medallist has won in Lievin for the past two years, so will be looking for his third consecutive victory.

Steeplechase world record-holder and world champion Beatrice Chepkoech will line up for the 3000m flat. The Kenyan, who triumphed at that distance at the opening World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Karlsruhe, will take on Ethiopia’s Lemlem Hailu, who set a world U20 indoor record in Lievin last year.

World indoor 1500m record-holder Samuel Tefera, who set a world indoor record of 3:31.04 in 2019, will contest his specialist event. The 21-year-old Ethiopian will take on double European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, 2017 world bronze medallist Filip Ingebrigtsen, world bronze medallist Marcin Lewandowski and five-time European U23 champion Jimmy Gressier.

World champion Grant Holloway, who opened his 2021 campaign by equalling his own North American indoor record of 7.35, will star in the 60m hurdles. The US sprint hurdler takes on world indoor champion Andre Pozzi, Olympic silver medallist Orlando Ortega, world indoor bronze medallist Aurel Manga, Olympic bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou, and recent Karlsruhe winner Wilhem Belocian.

The women’s 60m hurdles features world indoor silver medallist Christina Clemons of the USA, European indoor champion Nadine Visser and two-time European indoor champion Alina Talay.

The men’s 800m will bring together world indoor champion Adam Kszczot, 2017 world champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse, world silver medallist Amel Tuka and European indoor champion Alvaro de Arriba.

