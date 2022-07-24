  • World Athletics Partner
Berlin, Germany

Duplantis, Taylor and Mihambo among top stars confirmed for Berlin's ISTAF meeting


Organisers of Berlin’s ISTAF have announced a host of top stars set to compete at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting on 13 September.

All three medallists from the men’s pole vault at last year’s World Championships will be in the German capital, along with the Olympic champion. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks will face world record-holder Mondo Duplantis, world bronze medallist Piotr Lisek and Olympic champion Thiago Braz, all members of the event’s six-metre club.

Leading German vaulters Raphael Holzdeppe, the 2013 world champion, Bo Kanda Lita Baehre and Torben Blech are also in the field.

Three other athletes with global titles to their name will be present in Berlin next month.

Multiple world and Olympic champion Christian Taylor is confirmed for the triple jump, world champion Malaika Mihambo will contest the long jump, and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter is entered for the javelin.

Meanwhile, two-time European champion Gesa-Felicitas Krause will line up in the steeplechase.

The meeting will be one of the first major sports events in Germany that will allow spectators. In line with current regulations, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium will welcome about 3500 fans on 13 September.

